McKinley Elementary teaching students how to save a life one pump at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — McKinley Elementary held a workshop for parents and students on Wednesday. Organizers informed them the importance of eating healthy, working out, and how to conduct hands only CPR.



McKinley partnered with Adventist Health & The American Heart Association.

This is the second year hosting this event under their "Health Is Lit" initiative encouraging their students to live healthier lifestyles.

Parents and students were given healthy snacks, while participating in a Zumba class, and working with CPR mannequins.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

McKinley Elementary partnered with Adventist Health and the American Heart Association to bring a workshop to their students and parents to teach them the importance of CPR. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. During this training they taught them hands only CPR and how it can possibly save a life.

Hands only CPR has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR, it can help when a cardiac arrest happens at home, work, or in public.

"Our Children are so resilient and they're so smart and they're such collaborators that when we bring elements such as awareness safety awareness they can their powerful their actions and they can really help to save a life" said Kelli Michaud Principal of McKinley Elementary

Students were able to practice what they learned on CPR mannequins. To prepare them in case one of their friends at school, experience a heart attack on the playground.

Genesis Cherry student said "We just learned CPR, and we had to put our hands in cross over position over the chest and we had to keep pressing"

According to the American heart Association over 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest happens in homes. While only 40% of those victims of cardiac arrest, receive the immediate help that they need due to those around them being uneducated in hands only CPR.

Kiyoshi Tomono the Community Partnership Executive with Adventist Health said "Seeing these kids engaged, and exercising learning about good habits. Engaging in their well-being, engaging in knowledge and giving them skills for life. You've heard all the stories nationally of kids who had performed CPR on their own parents, on a sibling who drowned. Learning it now could potentially very well save a life here in Kern County."

Organizers tell me this practice is important to know for all ages. Knowing this information can possibly save a life. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



