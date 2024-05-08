MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: How can you protect your peace in an election year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we get closer to the 2024 presidential election, Dr. Ravi Goklaney and mental health advocates encourage people to learn how to handle polarization in order to take care of their mental health.



Video shows local psychiatrist, Dr. Ravi Goklaney's office

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people say the state of the nation has made them consider moving to a different country and 40% of adults say the political environment in their state has made them consider moving to a different state.

As we head closer toward election night, polarizing topics may become more common, which can negatively affect your mental health, so one local psychiatrist and mental health advocates advise people to make respect a priority to protect their peace.

Disagreement can add stress to an already difficult time.

That’s something Philip Blackett knows personally after his business shut down after the pandemic.

“I was entertaining suicidal thoughts,” he tells me.

He said he was concerned about how he presented himself to people in his life after that challenging time.

“If someone’s saying I told you so or I told you not to do this and that sort of [thing] and when you disagree, sometimes it's better just not to have that pain altogether.”

He says that experience motivated him to teach others like him, to learn how to handle polarization.

Dr. Ravi Goklaney the medical director of Advanced Medical Psychiatric Services defines polarization as disagreement that causes gridlock between opposing people or groups.

23ABC Bakersfield Neighborhood News Reporter Dominique Lavigne interviewing psychiatrist Dr. Ravi Goklaney about how politics can play a role in your mental health.

“I feel like my freedom of speech is compromised due to polarization, even I feel day-to-day stress about it,” Goklaney said.

“People are afraid to share which value they believe in,” he adds.

Dr. Goklaney says people used to feel more comfortable sharing their opinions on hot-button topics, and he advises his patients now to share their opinions respectfully with close friends and family.

"Disharmony is harmful to everybody.”

Blackett adds voicing personal opinions is a sign of trust with another person and emphasizes especially in an election year people should be open to both sharing and learning from others.

“The relationship between you and that person should be most important, more important than being right or wrong,” Blackett said.

You can find additional mental health resources here.



