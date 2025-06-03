Mexican artists face visa revocations impacting their ability to perform in the U.S.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More and more Mexican bands are finding themselves cancelling shows in the U.S. after getting their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of State.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An increasing number of Mexican bands are finding themselves forced to cancel performances after having their U.S. visas revoked by the Department of State. While some suggest the crackdown is tied to the music genre itself, others argue it's a case of racial profiling.

"Julion Alvarez, Lorenzo de Monteclaro, Eduin Caz, Los Alegres del Barranco which were the one's who stated all of this, Oscar Maidon, and Banda Cuisillos," said President of Monterey Artist Inc., Alfonso De Alba.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of State revoked the visas of members of Mexican band Los Alegres del Barranco after projecting on a large screen the face of a Mexican drug lord during one of their concerts.

This particular kind of genre is called "narco-corridos" or ballads glorifying drug lords. But not all musicians who are now banned in the U.S. fit into this category.

"I don't think it has to do with the genre because, for example, La Banda Cuisillos and Lorenzo Monteclaro don't sing narcocorridos," said De Alba. "The others, I think have crossed the line and use vulgar language."

While the reason for the suspension is unclear, Kareem Lopez, Co-Owner of Tosca Music Entertainment, says that the country is currently grappling with a significant immigration issue, which he believes disproportionately targets the Latino community.

"It's intimidating to see people of color be so successful in this country. But obviously, the ratings and the radio plays and the streaming can prove that there's high demand for that type of music," said Lopez.

We reached out to the state department for comment. In a statement to 23ABC, the U.S. Department of State says, "Visa records are confidential under U.S. law; therefore, we cannot comment on individual cases."

De Alba explains that this situation has had a tangible impact on the Latin music industry, as many individuals are hesitant to attend concerts out of fear of potential immigration raids.

"Rumors are spreading that immigration agents are going to be present at an event, and so those who are undocumented don't go, it's not illegal people, it's hard-working people who are afraid and don't go," said De Alba.

According to De Alba, other artists at risk of facing similar situations include Peso Pluma, Richi Riseño, Nathanael Cano, Junior H, and Luis R. Conriquez.

It's unknown how long it will take for these artists to obtain their visas, but local promoters say they are hopeful this won't be an ongoing issue.

