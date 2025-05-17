Mosquito Season Ahead: How to Stay Protected against common bites and diseases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Mosquito Vector and Control District gives tips and tricks on how to stay protected against mosquitoes this upcoming summer.

According to the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District this years' mosquito season is expected to be fairly normal. However just because there wont be much of an increase in mosquitoes this year doesn’t mean there aren't an increase in concerns.

"West Nile virus will return here to Kern County. It's just a matter of time, as soon as the temperatures get into the mid 90s the virus is gonna reappear,” said Terry Knight with the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Knight says these mosquitoes, the Aedes aegypti mosquito are container breeders, and only need just a small amount of stand still water to breed possibly hundreds of new mosquitoes.

Kern county resident Priyanka Kumar says she's no stranger to mosquito season and tries her best at prevention through home remedies.

"I get bit up crazy in the summer,” said Kumar. “I have to try and put on lavender oil at night to try to prevent them from biting me on my legs."

Knight says because the county had a drier year, this eliminates the amount of natural standing water for mosquitoes to breed in.

However, to make that number even smaller and to protect more vulnerable populations, Knight says it just takes some more at home action.

"Once a week is all it takes, it's to eliminate all that standing water,” said Knight. “Make sure that your window screens or your door screens are in good shape right now, make sure there's no tears."

For more information on mosquito season and how to stay protected, click here.

