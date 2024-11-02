Mothers Against Gang Violence continues on it's marches throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Casa Loma a park that has lacked a sense of community, will bring people together Saturday, November, 2nd, through a organized march for the youth.



Xenia King founded Mothers Against Gang Violence in honor of her brother.

Mothers Against Gang Violence has helped those dealing with domestic abuse and continues to march for the youth.

MAGV helped LaDonya Knocks she joined because of the murder of her son, now she enjoys helping the youth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mothers against gang violence will continue to spread awareness about gang violence.

Xenia King President and founder of Mother Against Gang Violence was inspired to march because of her 16 year old younger brother's murder due to gang violence and the protests of George Floyd amplified her concerns.

King says, "We always wondered what was my brother's last words."

With over 30 marches she tells me the journey to Casa Loma park brings back memories of what the community used to be.

King remembers, "Bringing them back to the safe haven, Casa Loma park was a park where families, it was a park where everybody joined for laughter."

With MAGV's growth they have been able to reach people like LaDonya Knocks as she is marching for her son who was shot and killed due to gun violence.

Knocks reminiscences, "He loved his family, always there for us, a clown, liked to crack jokes, I miss my baby."

She tells me that this march is more than awareness there is much needed support the community needs.

Knocks stresses, "Walking, showing them that people care, people care about you, we care about lives, and it doesn't matter what color you are."

Within Bakersfield according to California Department of Justice portal in just 10 years violent crimes have rose from in 2014 1,678 to 2023 3,645.

Robbery with a firearm in 2020 was 128 and in 2023 it grew to 165.

Crimes with aggravated assault with a firearm have grown from 2022 310 to 2023 and decreased by one.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

