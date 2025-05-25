Mothers Against Gang Violence holds 4th annual 500 Woman March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The march was organized to raise awareness about gang violence and to promote peace within the Bakersfield community



The fourth annual 500 Women March, organized by Mothers Against Gang Violence, brought many people together Saturday evening in a call for peace.

Families gathered at the intersection of Belle Terrace Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before marching through the streets in solidarity. Mothers, daughters, sons and fathers walked together to raise awareness about gang violence in Kern County and support those directly affected by it.

Xenia King, founder of Mothers Against Gang Violence, also known as MAGV, said the organization’s message remains clear.

“We want peThat call echoed throughout the event. Among the many marching was Lisa Heburt, a spokesperson for MAGV, who said she joined the organization after a devastating loss.

“We have to make a change in this community, and it starts at home,” Heburt said.

Heburt shared that in March, her oldest son was murdered by a family member. Just five days later, her youngest son was shot. She said her focus now is on outreach.

“I am trying to reach our mothers. We have to take our kids back from the streets, or we’re going to be burying more,” she said.

The march ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where the Bakersfield Police Department joined the crowd in support. Officer Denise Johnson said community efforts like this one play a critical role in reducing gang-related crime.

“The rates have significantly dropped in past years, and I think it’s because of groups like Mothers Against Gang Violence bringing awareness to it,” Johnson said.

She emphasized the importance of turnout and continued involvement. “The more support we can get the more people out here, the more people know about their group the more people get involved and want to help out. It’ll just lead to a greater impact,” she said.

As the march wrapped up, participants stood united in remembrance and hope, continuing their push for peace and prevention.

