Narcan in classrooms and LGBTQ+ concerns brought before KSHD Board

Two of the topics that were brought up surrounded Narcan and LGBTQ+ concerns on school campuses.

No action was taken in regards to either of these topics Monday night.

"These are complex sexual themes that these children are just not able to fully understand," said Tonya Holt, a mother of a 15-year-old KHSD student.

During public comment, Holt and her husband brought up their concerns after their 15-year-old daughter — who they said has a cognitive learning disability — came home with stickers and pins that she had received from a club on campus promoting LGBTQ+ ideologies. Several community members spoke up asking the board to consider adding mandatory non-exposure policies for special needs students when it comes to LGBTQ+ curriculum, as well as clubs and student activities on campus.

"Our daughter likes bubbles and was instantly attracted to the booth and the prism booth because she likes rainbows. Our daughter does not have the cognitive ability to understand the sexually related ideologies she was exposed to," said Pastor David Holt.

However, others in attendance spoke against the request, sharing concerns that implementing policies limiting LGBTQ+ clubs and activities infringes on student's rights and may place stigma on students with special needs within the LGBTQ+ community.

Also at the school board meeting Monday, students with the Jakara Movement called on the district to explore further protective measures when it comes to Narcan in schools. While each campus is equipped with Narcan on campus, the group asked the district to consider placing the opioid antagonist in every classroom and train teachers to administer Narcan if needed.

"Although there are so many laws in place, teachers are still scared, they don't want the extra responsibility to handle an overdose case in their classroom. School boards should provide those trainings to their teachers so they're confident to administer Narcan when there is a need," said Kuljeet Kaur with the Jakara Movement.

Kaur said laws such as the Good Samaritan Law and Melanie's Law also protect teachers who are trained on fentanyl response and providing resources when it comes to opioid overdose.

