National Night Out: Building relationships between Law Enforcement and Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Law enforcement agencies aim to decrease crime rate and build trust with the community through National Night Out events.



Law enforcement aims to decrease crime rate and build better relationships with the community.

National Night Out provides an opportunity for law enforcement and the public to meet.

Events will feature crime prevention units, SWAT team, bomb squad, K9 teams, and more.

Both KCSO and Bakersfield Police Department encourage the community to attend and make connections.

Broadcast transcript:

According to local law enforcement, one of their goals is to decrease the crime rate, while building better relationships with the people they protect. Law enforcement is getting ready for a National Night Out, in hopes of dropping these numbers.

The national campaign gives law enforcement and the public an opportunity to meet one another, where the focus is on building a relationship between the community and law enforcement officers, and first responders in that area.

Public Information officer Lori Meza, says,

"This is truly your opportunity to talk to law enforcement when they're not on their way to a call for service or they're not in cop mode responding to an emergency."

At the events, there will be crime prevention units, SWAT team, bomb squad, K9 teams, and more. Officials tell me not only are they there to provide resources but to also break the stigma around officers.

Public information officer Eric Celedon, says, "The ability to create an environment that's positive for the community to come out and interact is huge in building trust and a relationship that way later down the road they feel comfortable talking with us about anything."

Officials from both KCSO and Bakersfield Police Department say they want the community to come and learn and make connections.

"Get out there and meet the community and remind them that these are things we offer that the partnership for neighborhood watch or that partnership for community-oriented policing does exist. It is something we offer year-round to anyone and it's free." Meza said.

Bakersfield Police Department is having their National Night Out on October 1st, while KCSO will be on October 17th.

