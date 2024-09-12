NEVER FORGET: Armed Forces Support Foundation hosts 19th annual 9/11 memorial ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on 9/11 in New York, at the Pentagon, and on Flight 93. In honor of them, the Armed Forces Support Foundation hosted their 19th annual 9/11 memorial ride.



Video shows 9/11 memorial ride and veteran's resource fair

Hundreds of local riders gathered at the Bakersfield Harley-Davidson to remember the nearly 3,000 people that died on 9/11 and honor the armed force members who served in the aftermath to keep our country safe.

The 9/11 memorial ride began 19 years ago to remember and honor those who died and sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“We do this because of the events that happened on 9/11," Jenny Frank, the president of the Armed Forces Support Foundation, said. "Much of what we do is the aftermath of that, and it has brought us closer together, and it allows us to be a part of these people's lives and a part of their journeys and to help them in any way can, so as a community, I feel it's very important to remember who we were on September 12th.”

In addition to the ride, the Armed Forces Support Foundation provide resources to local veterans with support from the county, local law enforcement, and other agencies dedicated to helping veterans.

The next even the Armed Forces Support Foundation plans to hold is their 3rd annual gala on November 7th.



