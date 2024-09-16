New Amazon delivery station in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Amazon opens a new delivery station in Bakersfield, providing quick and secure delivery for customers in the area.



Broadcast transcript:

Amazon has officially opened in Bakersfield. I received an official tour of the Amazon DCW8 Delivery Station.

There is a new building in town, and it's the Amazon Delivery Station servicing all of Bakersfield.

Site leader for DCW8 Jordan Ward says, "We ensure how we get the customers their package the fastest. It starts with the associates, the safety of the associates, the drivers, the safety of the drivers, and then what are we doing to ensure the package gets to the customer as safely as possible."

As of right now, this location has over 100 employees, including drivers, associates, management, and delivery service partners. Amazon tells me they are still adding more jobs.

"It is a really big company, and you can work where you want. This could just be a stepping stone for you; this could get you into anywhere you want in Amazon or any city in Amazon." Jordan said.

Amazon says, its goal is something they call customer obsession, while maintaining a level of inclusivity to all associates.

"The biggest thing for Amazon is being an employer of all. We welcome our doors to anyone who wants to work at Amazon, and they can walk through those doors and feel welcome here." Jordan said.

They say that when this location is fully ramped up, next-day or 2-day shipping will be available to most customers in the area.

Amazon says that your packages will be delivered much quicker. For more information visit Amazonswebsite.

