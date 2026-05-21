New Bakersfield Commons Logistics Center opens, aims to strengthen the local economy

It’s a story we first brought you a year ago, when the walls were just going up. Now, they’ve become a building that’s expected to give our local economy a major boost.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting marked more than just the opening of a warehouse, it was the culmination of nearly two decades of planning.

For years, there were discussions about what would fill the space off Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway.

Over the past two years, construction crews finally turned those plans into reality, building what is now the Bakersfield Commons Logistics Center.

“What this represents is called an institutional grade building, meaning its concrete tilt, it has a large truck courts to hide clear heights and its really a corporate that going to handle logistics and supply chains from major companies around the world,” said Barry Hibbard, a real estate broker with ASU Commercial.

Hibbard describes the new facility as a “last-mile logistics hub”, designed to help companies deliver products to customers across Kern County more quickly and reduce frustration when stores run out of certain items.

Even before its opening, the project fueled economic growth by creating construction jobs. Hibbard says that impact will only expand as more tenants move in.

“With 300,000 square feet of industrial right in the middle of the city. Those are core jobs with limited transportation to get to and from the job, so that’s a significant impact,” said Hibbard.

Hibbard says the site’s development will also generate tax revenue, money that ultimately flows back into the city’s budget.

Developers say the spaces aren’t anywhere near being filled yet, and are counting to encourage local businesses to set up shop right in their own backyard.

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