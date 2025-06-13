New California law prohibits drivers from using their phone even for directions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On June 3rd an California appeals court officially declared it is 100% illegal to have a phone in your hand while behind the wheel. Distracted driving can cause lives to be injured or killed.



In 2024 Bakersfield saw close to 100 incidents surrounding distracted driving or position of their phone.

According to officers, within a split second you could possibly end someone's life. They encourage the community to "Put the phone down and just drive."

According to Best Online Traffic School a distracted driving ticket in California can range from $170-$300.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many of us, myself included, often find ourselves reaching for our phones while driving for tasks like changing music, texting, or using navigation. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your local reporter from Bakersfield. Recently an appeals court determined that holding a phone, even for GPS purposes, is against the law.

On June 3, a California Appeals Court officially made it a state law that prohibits drivers from texting, or using GPS while behind the wheel.

Caleb Kiser BPD Sergeant Traffic Division said "When you are traveling at 30, 40, or 50 miles per hour. That one glance away for even a second your vehicle can travel several hundred feet in that time frame. The ability to control your vehicle when you look away is severely impaired."

In 2024, the Bakersfield PD investigated 41 incidents involving drivers holding a device while driving and 53 incidents involving drivers who were distracted by using their screens in the car.

Natasha Patricio Bakersfield Resident said "There was a young lady driving, and she literally had her head down while traffic was going. I thought she was a drunk driver, but after looking I could see her phone in her hand. Even honking at her, some people just don't care."

"Distracted driving has been an issue in our community as long as I've been here in the police department. Even before the change of law its always been illegal to drive a slower speed than speed limit. You always want to have your attention directed towards the road way not anything else in the vehicle." said Kiser

City officials are reminding drivers to "put your phone down and just drive," as Officer Kiser said, it only takes a split second to end someone's life.

"Something as simple as looking at your phone. To severally impede someone's life as far as catastrophic injuries or even death. It's just not worth it to look at social media or finish that text." said Kiser

Communities are bringing this issue to light since the recent amount of accidents that have been going on in the state. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



