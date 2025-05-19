New development offers hope for Plaza Towers residents after years of concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly three years after a Grand Jury report raised serious concerns about conditions at the Plaza Towers senior living facility, local leaders have broken ground on a new development they hope will give aging residents the peace and dignity they deserve.



The project, called Letzring Gardens, is a 150-unit complex in south Bakersfield designated specifically for low-income seniors. Rents will be income-based, and the single-story layout is designed with accessibility and comfort in mind.

Once Letzring Gardens is completed, the Housing Authority plans to relocate residents from Plaza Towers and put the Towers and its annex up for sale.

For Plaza Towers resident Becky Hutcherson, gardening is more than a hobby — it’s a source of joy.

“I like flowers. I like vegetable plants. I have a little bit of everything,” Hutcherson said.

Now in her 60s, Hutcherson said she wants to enjoy the little things in life, like tending to her modest garden. But even that has been a challenge.

“I have a small garden. I have to truck the water down, okay? Because, you know, they took the hose away from us,” she said.

Hutcherson lives at Plaza Towers. In 2022, a Kern County grand jury report found Plaza Towers lacked adequate safety measures compared to other Housing Authority properties. The report cited unlocked stairwell doors, reports of strangers entering the building and even criminal activity on-site.

Despite the Housing Authority of Kern County investing in upgrades, residents continued to voice frustrations through 2023.

City Councilman Eric Arias said those complaints, along with a broader need for safe and affordable housing for seniors, helped spur a new housing initiative.

“I think it’s partially [in response to] that,” Arias said. “We also just see the need to make sure that there’s healthy and safe living opportunities—especially for our most vulnerable, some of our senior population.”

Last week, the Housing Authority broke ground on Letzring Gardens, a new 150-unit development designated for low-income seniors. Rents will be based on income. Officials said the new project, located near grocery stores and health clinics, will be one of the largest senior developments in Bakersfield.

“When we’re talking about 150, and it’s all single-story with minimal impacts to the local community... it’s really just kind of the perfect site to bring our seniors,” Arias said.

Several residents from Plaza Towers attended the groundbreaking, hopeful the new development will offer a better quality of life.

“I’m happy we’re getting something new,” Hutcherson said. “We want to put the Band-Aids on no more. I had to put the Band-Aids on these a lot, okay? I’m ready.”

Hutcherson is optimistic that the new space will allow her garden—and her sense of peace—to thrive.

“I like the way—the setup and that sort of thing. You know, you have room to put your plants and stuff like that,” she said.

Once Letzring Gardens is completed and tenants relocate, the Housing Authority plans to put Plaza Towers and its annex up for sale. The new development is expected to open by October 2026.

