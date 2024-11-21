New health coverage options become available for DACA recipients

A rule change under the Biden administration now allows California DACA recipients to purchase health care.

Now, Covered California has created an initiative for uninsured DACA recipients.

Covered California expects an increase in 40,000 people that will be eligible for the "Let's Talk Health" campaign.

A major rule change under the Biden administration now allows certain undocumented immigrants to purchase health coverage through Covered California. With this change, DACA recipients will have more health stability.

“Really in many cases for the first time DACA recipients can access coverage and the full range of health care programs that are available to American citizens and other lawfully present Americans,” said Executive Director for Covered California Jessica Altman.

According to Altman, the “Let’s Talk Health” campaign covers a multitude of essential health benefits such as primary care, prescription drugs, and mental health services.

“Of around the 200,000 DACA recipients that call California home, we estimate that 40,000 will be newly eligible for Covered California,” said Altman.

While this is great news for those under DACA, there is still a concern if this may change under the incoming Trump administration.

“A lot of the DACA recipients are probably concerned right,” said Immigration Law specialist attorney Gabriela Lopez Garcia. “In the first Trump administration, we saw a push to end DACA and that is definitely probably a concern on a lot of the DACA recipients minds.”

While Covered California does take this into consideration, it won’t put a stop in breaking financial barriers.

“The Affordable Care Act including the coverage offered through marketplaces like covered California is stronger than ever,” said Altman. “There are more people enrolled in the county, we’re offering more financial support than ever before.”

Since their first enrollment period in 2013, the state’s uninsured rate has dropped from 17.2% to 6.4% in 2023.

Nearly 1.8 million Californians are currently enrolled and that number is expected to up.

“We do offer financial support and the way that works is the more you need the more you get so the lower your income the more financial support you’ll be eligible for,” said Altman.”

Open enrollment runs until January 31st, 2025. To get information on enrollment, click here.

