New Inventions & AI were showcased at the 18th Annual Kern County Energy Summit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Businesses from all over California came to Bakersfield for the 2024 Energy Summit. The Kern EDC invites panel speakers from different companies to inform the community about their clean air approach.



Kern County is known for being the energy capital for the state of California.

Each year Kern EDC brings together industry leaders in the oil & gas, utility, and renewable energy sectors. This event is held yearly in Downtown Bakersfield.

Maximo is machine that helps place and secure solar panels. This is an invention by AES.

It's 2024 and AI is making its way into our lives daily. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Many businesses from Kern County, and around California attended the 18th Annual Kern County Energy Summit in Downtown Bakersfield. Where new inventions and clean energy were two of the hot topics.

Kern County has been known as the energy capital of California which is why innovators pilled into the Marriott in Downtown Bakersfield on Thursday.

"So we have energy sectors and energy throughout the spectrum. We have oil, gas renewable, carbon capture, and storage. So we're talking about the amazing investment that's coming to this county for the last decade plus. But also where were headed in terms of the evolution of energy in this county." said Richard Chapman CEO of Kern Economic Development Association.

Representatives from a number of energy and oil corporations attended to inform the community about what they plan on doing next quarter.

Bernard Berrier the Director of Marketing for Hago Energetics said "Our company for every ton of hydrogen we make, we reduce CO2 in the atmosphere by 59 tons. So a good median for that is green hydrogen made with wind and solar is zero carbon index."

While California is in the process of converting to electric transportation and Governor Gavin Newsom continues to encourage clean air energy. Community members still believe in the oil industry.

Clint Olivier the President and CEO of Central Valley Business Federation said "Californians consume a lot of energy let's face it. We still have a great manufacturing base here In the state of California. We still have a ton of cars on the road that need transportation fuels. The question for folks in Sacramento is…where do you want that oil to come from? Its going to come from somewhere, why not have it produced locally?"

AI demonstrations and new technology were also being showcased at this year's summit. One, in particular, will change the way solar panels are installed and will bring more jobs to the business instead of taking them away.

"Maximo is a new piece of equipment for the solar industry. Essentially historically we've only been picking up panels manually and it puts a strain on our workforce. Maximo is a tool uses robotics, to pick and place panels and to take the weight away from the workforce." said Bill Carpenter the Project Manager of Solar Construction Innovation at AES.

Chapman says we should all strive for energy independence

New inventions are being created daily to help us convert into a clean energy county. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



