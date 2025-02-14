New program that aims to keep children prepared and safe when searching online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meta and Childhelp partnered together to bring prevention education modules to the community. These modules help parents and students know what to look for to keep safe while searching the web.



The Modules are meant to prevent children from, internet abuse/safety and predator engagement.

This program is free to all members in the community whether you're a meta user or not.

Kern County Network for Children will hold a training Tuesday February 18th, for the members of Kern County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The internet can attract all types of people from California to Australia. Its important to know who you are talking to, and where they are from. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and a couple of organizations want to make sure your child is safe while on the internet.

There can be predators on the internet who disguise themselves as your friends, so it's important to know what signs to look out for.

Yadira Vargas Child & Family Services Program Supervisor said "We want to make sure the parents are aware when their children are accessing the internet. There are predators out there, they are just trying to see how they can engage with your children and youth. The predators often try to get them involved in activities that aren't favorable for the children"

Internet safety is a ongoing concern. Meta partnered with Childhelp and created a program that offers helpful tools on how to keep safe while searching the web.

Ravi Sinha Head of Child Safety Policy with Meta said "We've worked a ton over years with parents and teens themselves to create a one stop solution. This program is for parents, and others to teach their middle-schoolers valuable skills in terms of what to look out for. Like red flags, what to do, how to know when to seek help, who to seek help from, and how to support their friends if their friends run into any troubles."

A spokesperson from Childhelp said in a statement "The Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe curriculum program is committed to continually making sure we're addressing the risks that kids and teens face in today's world. Our focus was to create an age-appropriate and interactive module for middle-schoolers, as this is the age range when online exploitation often begins." said Zuzana Urbanek Curriculum Program Manager at Childhelp.

"Right now, we are seeing emoji. As a parent you might think it is harmless but for a predator it can be a way to engage with the youth. Also just be aware of what the youth is sharing on their social media." said Vargas

These programs are available to everyone, and organizers tell me it's important to remember it's not your fault and there is always help available!

"Our goal is to keep our children safe. We want to make sure that Kern County is aware that there are resources out in the community to support parents with navigating the web." said Vargas

The Kern County Network for Children will host a training that will discuss human trafficking, internet safety, and predator awareness. This event is open to all of the community and they will hold it on Feb 18. at Larry E. Reider Education Center. If you aren't able to attend the event, and you're a Kern County resident. They will have a virtual meeting and organizers ask that you reach out to magomez@kern.org for the link information. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



