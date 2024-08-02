News: Do you know what you're reading?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With a lot of information on the internet, there is a tendency for users to get burnt out.

Bakersfield College is offering a course that can help navigate digital spaces.

Bakersfield college is offering free media literacy courses for the community.

The certificate is offered to the community, to take the class you have to register as a student.

"It can be really scary to navigate online spaces so we're just trying to dispel that," said Ariel Dyer, a B.C. Librarian.

Dyer has a passion for navigating information online and says in the state of California, there is a big push to focus on media literacy because of the amount of information on the internet.

These are many of the questions that Dyer will be answering in October.

"So how do we navigate that how do we understand what's going on there? How do we create stuff ethically in those spaces"

The program is offered in 3-part classes, and participants of the new, noncredit program will earn a certificate at the completion.

It's free for any age demographic to sign up.

"When people come at online spaces from a place of knowledge and empowerment, rather than fear, the hope is that they can identify misinformation and avoid it."

The courses offered include:

Artificial intelligence

Online Safety

Contemporary issues and mass media

Helping those in the community understand

Scams, Spam, online child safety in navigating online spaces, online privacy, and more.

For more information you can visit Bakersfield Colleges website.

