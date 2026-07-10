Night markets bring Bakersfield community together while supporting local businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On any given Friday night, dozens of local vendors, food trucks and families gather in one place at Golden Valley High School, where organizers say the weekly night market is about more than shopping — it's about building community one small business at a time.

From handcrafted jewelry to homemade treats, every booth has a story. At the Cali Night Market, those stories come together to create an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products while giving residents a place to gather and connect.

"Our goal was to bring small businesses together, as well as food trucks and other local businesses, to have a place to sell, have fun and showcase their stuff," said Aly Zepeda, co-host of the market.

For many vendors, the market provides an affordable way to introduce themselves to new customers without the expense of operating a brick-and-mortar storefront.

"Sometimes you can't afford a brick-and-mortar or a shop," Zepeda said. "This gives people a chance to come out, set up a pop-up, showcase what they have and build returning customers."

Organizers say the impact extends beyond business. The market creates a space where families can enjoy dinner together, neighbors can meet one another and local entrepreneurs can encourage each other's success.

"We wanted a great environment where the community could come out and show support," Zepeda said.

As a small business owner herself, Zepeda said she understands how important community support is for entrepreneurs trying to grow their businesses.

Local News East Bakersfield's Night Market is a place for fun, family, and community Corey O'Leary

"I feel like we're doing very good at supporting local," she said. "Bakersfield really does come out, and I love that they support. Small businesses are the heart of the city."

The Cali Night Market typically hosts between 40 and 60 vendors on Friday evenings at Golden Valley High School, drawing residents from surrounding neighborhoods and across Bakersfield.

For organizers, the goal is not simply to generate sales, but to create lasting relationships between local businesses and the community they serve.

By giving entrepreneurs a place to grow and residents a place to gather, organizers hope the night market continues to demonstrate that strong communities are built through simple acts of kindness — showing up, shopping local and supporting neighbors.

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