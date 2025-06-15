‘No Kings’ protest draws hundreds to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Downtown Bakersfield on Saturday as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations denouncing the Trump administration’s immigration policies, budget priorities, and political rhetoric.



The coordinated “No Kings” protests spanned cities across the U.S., billed by organizers as a “National Day of Peaceful Protest.” In Kern County, five separate demonstrations were scheduled throughout the day.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Downtown Bakersfield on Saturday as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations denouncing the Trump administration’s immigration policies, budget priorities, and political rhetoric.

The coordinated “No Kings” protests spanned cities across the U.S., billed by organizers as a “National Day of Peaceful Protest.” In Kern County, five separate demonstrations were scheduled throughout the day.

More than 1,000 people gathered near the Liberty Bell in Bakersfield, carrying signs, waving flags, and chanting in unison: “No kings, no kings, no reyes."

Speakers at the event included members of the Immigration Justice Collaborative, veterans, educators, and local community leaders. They called for the protection of immigrant rights, denounced recent immigration enforcement operations, and criticized federal budget cuts to public services.

“At the age of 17, I raised my right hand and took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” said David Torres, a local attorney and Marine veteran. “And as of this day, I have not been relieved of that duty.”

Saturday’s protest followed more than a week of demonstrations in Los Angeles and other California cities, where activists have condemned federal raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

While the Bakersfield demonstration remained peaceful, attendees expressed growing concern over what they described as threats to democracy and civil rights.

“It’s not about right versus left,” said one protester. “It’s about preserving our humanity.”

“There are people who can’t be out here,” added another. “We’re here for them.”

The crowd also heard from Dr. Randy Villegas, a professor and school board trustee who announced his campaign to challenge Rep. David Valadao in the next congressional election. Villegas criticized both Valadao and fellow Republican Rep. Vince Fong for supporting the federal budget bill dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which protesters say harms immigrant and working-class communities.

Protesters ranged in age and background but shared a common message.

“They care about our democracy, they care about immigrants,” said one speaker. “If you want a democracy, don’t just trust it—test it. Show up, speak up, stay ready.”

Though the event was scheduled to end at 1 p.m., many participants continued chanting and rallying well into the afternoon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

