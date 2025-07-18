No lines, no paperwork Bakersfield permits go digital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Say goodbye to long lines and paperwork. The City of Bakersfield is bringing permits into the digital age with a new instant approval system.

The City of Bakersfield is making significant strides in improving the permit process by partnering with an innovative online platform called Symbium. This collaboration enables swift online approvals for a variety of projects, including solar installations, electric vehicle chargers, energy storage solutions, reroofing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and more.

City officials say this initiative reduces delays, enhances clean energy adoption, and simplifies the construction process for residents and businesses alike.

But just how fast is Symbium?

Christian Clegg is the City Manager, for the City of Bakersfield and he says, “Instant isn’t one or two seconds. When we think ‘instant,’ that might be a little bit of an over-promise. But instant really means within 10 to 15 minutes you can have your entire permit done.”

Over the last six months, the city has been piloting the system and has processed over 500 permits — saying it’s working faster than in previous years.

Officials call it a game-changer for speed, accuracy, and clean energy growth. When it comes to accuracy, the CEO of Symbium Leila Banijamali tells me it's always 100% accurate. “The way we ensure [accuracy] is we vigorously test it — not just ourselves, but in partnership with the city — to make sure that it is correct, to make sure it doesn't hallucinate, to make sure that it gives the same response every single time.” They said.

Banijamali says that so far, every field installation has been accurate, with consistent, reliable results from the system.

The city says this is a big step in building our community. “Easier permits to review, but many of them are high-volume permits that even homeowners can get — even without having to have a contractor or developer.” Clegg said.

Officials say this is just the start of making permits faster and easier in Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

