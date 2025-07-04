Officials urge safety, accountability ahead of Fourth of July fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As residents prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Kern County officials are urging the public to enjoy professional fireworks displays and avoid using illegal fireworks at home—warning that the consequences could be dangerous and costly.



The county averages around 100 fireworks-related citations per year, with fines starting at $1,500.

This year, unpaid fines can now result in a lien being placed on the violator’s property.

As residents prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Kern County officials are urging the public to enjoy professional fireworks displays and avoid using illegal fireworks at home—warning that the consequences could be dangerous and costly.

Lisa Smith, who lives in an unincorporated pocket of Bakersfield, says the holiday has become increasingly hazardous in her neighborhood.

“A couple years ago, we had burning debris falling on the roof, and a bottle rocket pierced our neighbor’s roof,” Smith said. “The stick was still sticking out the next morning.”

Smith became involved in advocating for more accountability after discovering that the county had tens of thousands of dollars in unused fireworks citation funds.

In May, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to discharge more than $360,000 in uncollectable fees tied to fireworks and code enforcement violations spanning nearly two decades.

“People choose not to pay,” said District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores. “Eventually, we discharge those through to a collection agency.”

Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said citations are only one part of their strategy to curb illegal fireworks use.

“If I’m not at work and a firework goes off and shakes the windows in my home, it’s equally frustrating for me,” Freeborn said. “We don’t want illegal activity happening in our community. Those illegal fireworks bring with them a heightened safety risk.”

Flores added that in past years, new tools such as drones helped spot violators, but law enforcement had limited legal authority to act on the footage—until recently.

“Now we’ve got new legal opinions that say that technology and drone footage will be enforceable,” Flores said. “That will give us extra eyes and ears.”

The county averages around 100 fireworks-related citations per year, with fines starting at $1,500. This year, unpaid fines can now result in a lien being placed on the violator’s property.

“One way or another, they’re going to pay the consequences of using illegal fireworks,” Freeborn said.

Smith says the changes are welcome—but hopes community members will also take responsibility for one another.

“We need to be mindful that we live in a community,” she said. “Maybe ask everybody to take a look at: does your fun justify what you’re doing illegally to the rest of the neighborhood?”

Illegal fireworks activity can be reported online at YouLightItWeWriteIt.com.

The city’s professional fireworks display at the Park at River Walk is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday. Road closures around the park will begin at approximately 8 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

