Oildale residents come out to address crime and concerns through neighborhood walk

For the first time this year, the Oildale Community Action Team is holding a Community Walk where residents will go down McCray Street and Ann Arbor Drive looking for issues concerning crime, infrastructure and more.

Third District Supervisor Jeff Flores's staff will be tagging along on the walk in order to receive feedback from concerned neighbors. Things that they'll be on the lookout for include:



litter/dumping

poor lighting

damage to parks

visible drug dealing/usage

shopping carts

encampments

abandoned homes/cars

rundown storefronts

The goal of these walks is to connect residents with resources and help they need depending on their concerns. OCAT also looks to empower residents to be able to continue these efforts and walks on their own.

The walk will begin on the corner of McCray St. and Ann Arbor Dr. at 6 p.m.

