Old Town Kern Revitalization to bring new life to classic landmarks, including Narducci's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, the City approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for renderings and plans to improve the area of Old Town Kern. Part of the plan includes the reopening of classic landmarks like Narducci's.



“This building has been my whole life here in town," said James Narducci, owner of the Old Town Kern classic Narducci's Cafe.

Narducci's is just one of the locations in Old Town Kern that is looking to be revitalized through the City. It’s all thanks to an Economic Opportunity Grant from the City, providing over $170,000 to get the former hotel back in business.

Those efforts though span beyond just Narducci's.

“This is where many of our origin stories began," said Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales.

On Wednesday, the City approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for renderings and plans to improve the area. Components of the proposed revitalization plan include improved walkways and curb extension, increased landscaping, as well as improved housing investment and retail.

With all that, a large part of the plan also focuses on maintaining the areas most historic and unique infrastructure.

“Historical preservation is a key component and actually works in our favor when we talk about revitalization work," Gonzales said.“Take the Sumner Depot Station, nothing like it in this country."

Gonzales said he envisions turning the Sumner Depot Station into an active market for Old Town Kern, bringing in more economic opportunity and drawing in more patrons.

“Where people start at Luigis and then walk down to Narducci’s and then walk to Pyrenees and walk to Wool Growers," he said. "This is the type of thing we’ve seen in years past, people enjoying this neighborhood.”

While the plan is approved there’s still a long road ahead for the project, but residents can actually take an active role in the development. Coming up September 7, an informational booth will be set up at Village Fest. This will be the first of three proposed community meetings for the project.

As for Narducci's, James said he hopes they'll be able to complete the needed work and reopen by Thanksgiving.

