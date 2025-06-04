One girl provides a community of young athletes with gear to thrive in football

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Olivia Willis is a senior from Centennial High School who started a Football Donation Drive for young athletes in Bakersfield. On June 13th Christian McCaffrey will host a Youth Football Camp at BHS.



Olivia collected gloves, footballs, mouth guards, sleeves, and more equipment to ensure the athletes had the necessary gear to participate in the event.

The camp is to help young athletes grow their knowledge in the sport, and encourage them to reach for their dreams.

The camp will be held from 8am-12pm for ages 6-16.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Olivia Willis, an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, is making a difference through her donation drive, supporting community members eager to join the upcoming Youth Football Camp. I’m Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Olivia is collecting gloves, footballs, mouth guards and other equipment to ensure every young athlete has the necessary gear for a successful experience.

Olivia is a senior at Centennial High School, and she plans to major in sports journalism after graduation. This drive was a part of her passion project, where she invited community members out to support each other, and the youth who are the future in the sport.

"I wanted to do something involved at first, I was just going to take pictures and doing social media post for it. I got to work Fred Warner's Camp too and that was so exciting! I wanted to help the community with the passion project because this was my passion, and it will help me with college too." said Willis

On June 13th, San Francisco 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey will host a Youth Football Camp at Bakersfield High School for aspiring athletes. Olivia tells me she is a huge 49ers fan, and saw this as an opportunity to give back to her community.

Willis said "At the Fred Warner Camp I saw them getting shirts and they had the biggest smile on their face and that made me happy. Being able to say I was able to help them have fun, and provide them with new gear that they can keep as they continue to reach for the stars. That was a cool experience, and it felt good to give back to others."

Olivia tells me this project was tiring and took a lot of effort, but she is proud of herself for seeing it through and being able to provide these items to those athletes.

"It was a long four months of hard work and networking with people. I feel like this will help me with my future career, being able to speak and connect with new people for a bigger cause. Knowing that I will be able to bring smiles to the participants faces before the camp starts is the most rewarding part about this whole experience." said Willis

If you would still like to support Olivia’s Donation Drive you can still reach out at Instagram: Gear for Greatness. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



