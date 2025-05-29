Palmer Moland trial continues amid serious felony charges including voter fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland was in court, facing multiple felony charges linked to voter fraud.



For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Palmer Moland, a former Fairfax School District board member, appeared in court, facing several felony charges. The charges primarily involve allegations of voter fraud.

Palmer Moland was first arrested in September 2022, facing 10 felony charges, including voter fraud and falsifying election documents. Earlier this month, the court dismissed two of those charges, including embezzlement. His attorney, Public Defender Ajaib Gill, stated that the court found these charges to be weak.

"The court agreed with us that there wasn't even enough probable cause, which is a much lower standard than trial for these counts to even head to trial," said Gill.

Palmer now faces 8 felony charges relating to his residency when he ran for a board position with the Fairfax School District. Gill claims Palmer is being treated unfairly, noting that he is the first person charged with falsifying election documents in this manner.

"In 2010, when Shannon Grove ran for assembly, there was some controversy that she didn't live in the district, and at that time, the DA did not investigate or press charges," said Gill.

During the trial, several witnesses testified, including a representative from the elections office and two homeowners whose residences Moland used as his mailing address.

"Our contention has been from the beginning that Mr. Moland did maintain his primary residence within the Fairfax School District, and we believe that once the information comes out of trial, he'll be vindicated," said Gill.

In addition to this case, Moland faces two other criminal cases with similar allegations. In 2023, he was charged with multiple felonies related to alleged fraudulent Medi-Cal claims. Recently, he was hit with new charges alleging he submitted false information regarding health care.

"I just learned myself that the third case has now been filed against Mr. Moland," stated Gill. "I haven't seen the complaint yet, so I can't comment on it at this time."

The trial is scheduled to continue.

