Panama-Buena Vista Union School District invites parents to new welcome event

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District invites the community as they prepare to host their first ever TK-kindergarten welcome event. This event allows students to get ready before the first day of school.



Director of Community Family and Engagement Susie Ayon and Communications wants families to know of the resources for parents to get their child ahead during the summer.

The event starts 8:30 to 10:30 am and will be located at Stonecreek Junior High.

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is asking families and their students to come on out to connect at its first-ever TK and Kindergarten welcome event. Director of Community Family and Engagement Susie Ayon says.

"This one is a more walk-through event and there is going to be more giveaways then we typically have and it will give the more opportunities for families to interact with departments and community members."

Chantel Stansberry director of communications is excited that with the school year approaching, the event allows families and students to get questions answered before first day of school.

“A lot of new families or first-time families are coming in and don’t know what to ask yet"

Ayon says the event was made to educate families and students for what is to come during the school year.

“Tips to how do we get them to bed early or what do they need to know how to anticipate the first day of school”

“So this really helps us help them get prepared for their educational journey as they become part of our district community”

The district departments are coming together to provide resources parents may not know about and helping them see what’s available to help their students gain success beyond the classrooms.

How to use Parent Square

How to be involved

Learning about district services and supports

Special education

and more

The event will be on July 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Stonecreek Junior High.

You can find more information about the event on the district's website.

