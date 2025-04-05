Participate in Saunders Park revitalization bridging community with art

BAKERSFIELD, (KERO) Calif. — Saunders Park is undergoing a revitalization with new benches, trees, and art.



Frankie Sutton, who adopted the park, and grew up at Saunders is excited by the communities efforts for improvements.

Fidel Gonzalez highlights the addition of 15 Chinese Hackberry trees for shade.

Local artist Wendy Johnson is creating murals to enhance the park's aesthetic.

Community members are encouraged to vote on future art projects for the park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One park in the community that has been a pillar has been selected to get a much needed revitalization so that the community can come together

Frankie Sutton said, "The feeling that I know that this park has been here for my whole life and it just brings an overall joy that I can bring my children here. This is a park that has been in my family my whole life."

You may remember Frankie Sutton; he adopted Saunders Park. He now takes in the improvements of the park. But the work doesn't stop there; he is set to collaborate with the City of Bakersfield, Arts Council of Kern, and the California Arts In Parks program.

Fidel Gonzalez, parks construction and facilities planner, walks me through the new benches and planting of 15 Chinese Hackberry trees as we walk along the pathway.

Gonzalez said, "So if you think about this pathway and the hot summer months that we have here in Bakersfield, what a perfect way to shade the pathway and provide benching seating along the pathway for people to enjoy." And that's not all; the community was able to vote on 8 art projects and four that are expected to be on the walls of Saunders Park and the Pavilion Ice Rink.

Local artist Wendy Johnson explains to me the significance of the community's support.

Wendy Johnson said, "Because when they come out and they see all of the steps that it takes, whether it from mixing the paint or getting the right brushes and then actually putting paint on the wall, they get that ownership and responsibility of what it takes to create something so big."

She was selected by the California Arts and Program specifically because of her previous work that you can see under Highway 99.

As she says, "It's to bring the dull walls of the park to represent the parks that make up California. I really want to have them see the majesty that these parks offer and have maybe a little more respect for our earth and our state and what we have to offer here in California."

As each stroke she creates in collaboration with the state, city, and Arts Council of Kern and the community is reaching those like Sutton who adopted Saunders Park and are proud to see the changes that impact the legacy of his family and the park.

Frankie Sutton said, "That I can show my kids and other kids in the community that if there's something that you enjoy and that you love, you cherish those things and take care of those things, and those things will take care of you. And I believe that the park does that for a lot of families in the area."

The next artwork you can vote for will be the Pavilion Rink. Today, you can go to Wendy Johnson Instagram art.wth.heart.



