Peaceful protest takes place at Bakersfield VA clinic

Local veterans and supporters took to the streets on March 14 to protest against what they say are unjust policies that are trying to be pushed by the Trump administration.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On March 14, veterans and supporters gathered at the Bakersfield VA clinic to stand up for what they believe in. Advocating for veterans rights to things like healthcare and social security.

  • For two hours, people held up signs and chanted against policies by the Trump Administration.
  • The gathering, is part of a larger movement called the March on Washington, veterans gathering in D.C. to demand action.
  • Many issues revolved around the possible cuts to social security, healthcare, and housing assistance for veterans.

A group of protesters took to the streets Friday morning to bring awareness to the trump administrations plans to cut benefits for U.S. veterans. Supporters saying, they just want unity.

U.S. Veteran and organizer Sam Hardman says he's looking to bring a change to his community, as he disagrees with how the federal government is currently operating.

"They're not trying to fix things. They're not trying to solve problems,” said Hardman. “Yes, there are problems in this country no doubt about it but tearing the country apart is not the way to fix it."

Concerns revolved proposed cuts to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, potentially affecting veterans social security, healthcare, and housing assistance.

"We as veterans believe we have the right to our benefits. We fought for these fights, we believe that — we're fighting for democracy,” said U.S Veteran Bryan Villegas.

Fridays gathering was part of a bigger movement taking place at the capitol. Called the March on Washington movement.

Standing on the streets of Bakersfield, U.S veteran Ismael Gonzales says he wants more people to join in the movement for justice.

"We're all Americans, we need to be treated right, this is not right what's going on,” said Gonzales. “We need your support, we're fighting for everybody not just the veterans. It's our old people, our young kids, I have grandchildren and I worry about the future for them."

Although this gathering only lasted a couple hours, they are asking the public to speak up and take a closer look into what this administration could do to the country.

