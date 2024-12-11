PG&E, SoCal Gas, and Kern County Fire conduct joint gas emergency training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The exercise aims to prepare first responders for natural gas emergencies, emphasizing the importance of calling 811 before digging.



Broadcast transcript:

A natural gas explosion can happen in any neighborhood! That's why it's important to know how to avoid this from happening.

This may be a training drill but it could very well save lives.

The Kern County Fire Department, along with PG&E and SoCal Gas, respond to a natural gas leak scenario and downed electrical lines.

Jeff Smith, PG&E Public Information Officer says,"Should they face a situation similar to this or with some elements of this that they will be prepared and ready to respond effectively."

In 2023, there were 44 incidents in Kern County of gas and utility lines that were damaged because of digging, potentially putting human lives at risk.

Even though those stats are going down, there is still a concern that 60% of them are caused by people who did not call 811(That's the national line to call before you dig).

Rob Duchow, SoCalGas public affairs manager explains, "In Kern County, we have a lot of agriculture land and there are pipelines, not just natural gas but other utilities, that go across open fields. Usually, the property owner will know what's there, but the farming contractor may not know what's there."

In 2015, the Ruckman family's home was lit with flames from a deadly gas explosion after a piece of farm equipment hit a gas line in Southwest Bakersfield, highlighting why calling before digging is vital.

Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer emphasizes,"Then all the utilities companies are able to come out, inspect the area, and let the individual know if there's anything under."

PG&E, SoCalGas, and the fire department recommend you call before digging to call 811to avoid accidentally causing an explosion.

