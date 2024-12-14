Police confirm fabricated reports surrounding alleged home invasion in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A home invasion reported in Southwest Bakersfield in October may have been fabricated, according to new information released by the Bakersfield Police Department.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A home invasion reported in Southwest Bakersfield in October may have been fabricated, according to new information released by the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Oct. 15, BPD responded to a call from a woman who claimed a stranger had broken into her home while she was alone with her infant child. At the time, BPD spokesperson Eric Celedon said the woman told officers she retrieved a firearm to defend herself and her child.

“She described the suspect taking the firearm from her, making threats and then ultimately shooting her one time and then fleeing on foot,” Celedon told me in October.

BPD confirmed the woman had a minor gunshot wound to her leg.

Later that day, an officer located a man matching the description of the alleged intruder and arrested 44-year-old Aron Joseph Perry. Perry was charged with attempted murder, burglary, and stalking. However, the following day, BPD reported that evidence excluded Perry as a suspect, and he was released.

“In doing our due diligence, investigators followed up with the information Mr. Perry provided, and using cell phone location data and surveillance footage, we were able to confirm that Mr. Perry was not at the scene of the crime during the incident,” Celedon said.

Surveillance video not only cleared Perry but also raised doubts about the woman’s account of the incident.

BPD said investigators reviewed video footage of the alleged attack and found discrepancies between the statements and the evidence.

According to BPD, detectives ultimately determined much of the woman’s report was fabricated. The department said it is no longer actively searching for suspects, and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for further review.

We made attempts to speak to the reporting victim at their home Friday but no one answered.

