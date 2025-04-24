Possible cuts to Pell Grants leave some worried about financial aid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some are concerned about losing their financial aid due to congress possibly wanting to reduce the funds available in their Pell Grants. Leaving some students not wanting to pursue higher education.



The grant is the main source of income for some students education. Without financial support they wouldn't be able to attend school.

Community members met at the Parent Institute for Quality Education in Bakersfield.

Grant will possibly be completely removed or funds will be reduced significantly.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at CSUB, the majority of students depend on the Pell grant from the federal government. This makes it possible for them to get their education. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. But this year funding for the Pell Grant is in serious trouble, and this has serious consequences for some students.

On Wednesday community members held a round table discussion focusing on how potential cuts to education will impact working families.

Marcilia Diaz Student Representative said "I feel like I share the same story with most students we have the fear of loans and accruing more debt. I feel like for me sometimes that can be unmotivated and discouraging to even attempt to go for a graduate or masters program."

Sonia De Leon Executive Director at PIQE said "The loss of the Pell grant will impact the economic growth in this area, because fewer students will have access to higher education. If fewer students have less access to higher education, we will less students who will enter the workforce and be able to compete in the workforce."

Students are worried for their education, some knowing their families wouldn't be able to pay if the federal Pell Grant program were be cut or reduced in funding. Virginia Ramirez is a concerned parent who told the group how her 19-year-old son has always dreamed of becoming a police officer but with the potential cuts, she says his dream might not become a reality.

"If this aid would be taken away, he wouldn't be able to go to school anymore. His dreams would come to a halt, and he wouldn't be able to continue." said Ramirez

Students were also a part of the discussion some fear their hopes for obtaining their masters degree is not looking too bright at the moment. And they are calling on local representatives such as David Valadao to keep those cuts from happening.

Carlos Rodriguez Student at UCLA said "A big concern is affordability being able to navigate the system of leaving the valley. When there is less funding to go around your dreams are just squashed a little bit. Were already on constraints when it comes to income. So no I don't think David Valedo should vote for any sort of tax cuts or cuts towards education. I don't think that is what this district needs."

Community members are hoping Congressional leaders, such as David Valadao to vote no on the removal or reduction of the Pell Grant. Losing it, they say will have consequences beyond just the college campus.



