Potential Tik Tok ban brings worries to Bakersfield content creators incomes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the Tik Tok ban looming it is causing a worry for Bakersfield Tik Tok creators, but they tell me they are continuing to figure out their next steps should a ban happen.



Single mom Ashleigh White uses Tik Tok Live to supplement her income with cooking and ASMR videos.

Content creator manager William White oversees 1,200 creators and fears the ban's economic impact.

Genesis Davis, with 101,000 followers, prepares for the ban by promoting other apps.

Economic expert Dr. Aaron Hedge highlights the potential economic impact on influencers and small businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This kitchen isn't being used for your normal cooking activities.

It's being used as a second job for Ashleigh White.

White says she is doing this to provide for her and her child.

Ashleigh White shares, "I'm a single mom and I work full time at a job and it's not enough money."

So White turns into her alter ego on Tik Tok Live known in this kitchen as @LOCS.LOCS.LOCS.

"I might do an ASMR with the ice, and the mic and the food. Sometimes you can catch me in the kitchen whipping it up for real, cause you know I be cooking ya'll on site."

She makes money through gifts sent on the app as she provides cooking tips to make easy affordable meals through her live streams.

Her brother William White is also a content creator known as @MAC_GUDDA and content creator manager with his company All Paper Talk Agency.

William White explains,"There's a bunch of different platforms but there's one platform form that is guaranteeing you a bunch of viewers."

He says he manages her and about twelve hundred other content creators from various cities.

But, White is worried about a potential ban by the federal government on Tik Tok.

One of the clients of concern is Genesis Davis known as @YOUNGSWEETS1300who has more than 101 thousand followers.

Davis tells me,"It will take away a lot of things that a lot of people have access to that they probably won't have access to and people utilize it as a 9 to 5."

Not only can users make money from gifts, but also by going live and just creating videos depending on the amount of followers they have.

William White adds, "You can turn someone who has never spent a dollar on the app a dollar on the app and they can come send you and gift you pennies and with that a thousand people can send you pennies."

CSUB'S Economic's professor Dr. Aaron Hedge tells me the money made from Tik Tok would have to be rebuilt on other platforms if the ban goes through.

Dr. Hedge breaks down,"There's always that threat that of course has an impact on the economy the influencers lose some income small businesses lose revenue."

Davis tells me he is trying to prepare before the potential ban.

Davis admits, "As where on other live streams on Tik Tok we've been promoting other apps."

Now all those content creators can do, is wait for the decision. For White, she's worried about how a ban could impact her family.

Ashleigh White continues,"I do it because he's all I got, I got to make it better for him. I want him to know that he doesn't have to go and work for someone else, use your mind and education and make something out of what you have."

As it is still unknown what will happen to Tik Tok All Paper Entertainment Agency tells me they have a meeting with Tik Tok to figure out what is happening next for creators on the platform.

