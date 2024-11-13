Prayer vigil held in honor of teen killed at The Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family members, loved ones, and community leaders came together Tuesday evening to remember 15-year-old Prince Michael Banner who was shot and killed Sunday.



Video shows the family of the teen as well as local leaders who organized the vigil, calling for an end to gun violence.

On Tuesday, police reported that the suspected shooter, 15-year-old Albert Briseno Jr., turned himself in. While it's still unclear what led up to the shooting, community leaders said it's clear something must be done to address gun violence in the community.

"I always told my little brother stay in school, do the right thing, and believe in God," said Banner's older brother during the vigil Tuesday. "If you look at me in any type of way or are influenced by me, just do the right thing."

Through tears, family members recalled their loved one and asked the community to keep them in their prayers.

Xenia King President and founder of Mothers Against Gang Violence said this incident is more than just a crime, but a calling for the community to make real change.

"Not just leaders here in Bakersfield, but the community, we've got to work together," she said.

Mothers Against Gang Violence, the NAACP, and the Wendale Davis Foundation all came together to help organize the prayer vigil. They said not only did they want to honor the family and Banner, but hope the community will realize the need to protect the youth from these acts of violence.

"All of us have to parent, even when the parent isn't around," said King.

Dozens of friends attended the vigil Tuesday evening, sharing memories of Banner. They said the Stockdale High School student was a football player who was full of life.

In response, the Kern High School District said additional resources would be available at the school for those in need.

"The Stockdale High School community is heartbroken over the loss of one of our students this past weekend. While this tragedy did not occur on campus, we recognize its impact on our entire Mustang family," said the statement. "Grief counselors will be available to students and staff needing support. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with this student's family during this difficult time."

