Preserving the past: Hart Park's memorials and markers

King highlights the 14 remaining tree growth markers in the park, with two missing their plaques, and includes a detailed map of memorials and plaques dedicated to loved ones.

King talks on the importance of protecting these historical markers, urging visitors not to vandalize or steal them as they are significant pieces of Hart Park's history.

The Nature Center will host an event on Sunday, September 29, focusing on earthquakes.

At Hart Park's Nature Center, volunteers are going into the past, uncovering the rich history behind the park's local landmarks. Teresa King, a dedicated volunteer, has taken it upon herself to document and preserve these treasures in her newly released book, Hart Memorial Park Markers and Memorials, created with Laura Turner.

“I thought, I need to photograph these, document them, and put them in a little book and donate it to the Nature Center, and I did,” says Teresa King.

Her book captures the essence of Hart Park's historical landmarks, showcasing the many memorials and tree growth markers that have been part of the park's landscape for decades.

“We are currently down to 14 tree growth markers, and 2 of them are missing their plaques.”

Beyond listing the locations of these markers, King went above and beyond by mapping out the memorials and plaques dedicated to friends and loved ones throughout the park.

“It took a little while. I had to go back out, some of these markers are hard to read, some of them are broken, there are some of the plaques that are actually broken in half.”

In some cases, King had to puzzle together information from broken plaques to identify the organizations or individuals they commemorated. While some were successfully identified, others remain a mystery.

“I just need to document these for posterity so people can know what these markers are, where they are, what they look like, and what they stand for.”

King is passionate about ensuring that future generations appreciate the park’s history. She hopes her work will not only resonate with adults but also spark curiosity and respect in younger visitors.

For those visiting the park, King offers a reminder: “Don’t come to vandalize or steal the plaques. These are treasured historical markers and a large part of the history of Hart Park, and we need to try and protect them.”

The community is also invited to attend the next event at Hart Park's Nature Center on Sunday, September 29, where volunteers will present a program about earthquakes.

