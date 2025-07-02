President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" faces backlash over proposed cuts and funding risks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents are opposing the passing of the H.R.1 bill also known as the "Big Beautiful Bill". It aims to bring multiple cuts to Medicaid and organizations like Planned Parenthood.

Community members are in an outrage after the U.S Senate officially passed the "Big Beautiful Bill". Created by president Donald Trump, the bill aims to cut a multitude of essential resources with potential impacts to thousands of Kern County Residents.

Community members across Kern could be found protesting in front of Congressman's David Valadao's office after the Senate passed Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, the same bill that Valadao voted yes for back on May 22 during its passage in the House.

The July 1 vote was close, with a final count of 51 - 50, Vice President JD Vance making the tie-breaking vote.

It proposes a multitude of cuts, such as reductions in funding for organizations like Planned Parenthood.

Additionally, substantial cuts to Medicaid are proposed, which could jeopardize healthcare access for thousands of residents in Kern County.

"The main reason is my kids are special needs and myself are dependent on these services. I have to survive with caretakers, without them I am nobody,” said attendee and protest speaker Ana Alonso.

Alonso says when she heard the news of the H.R.1 bill making it through the Senate, she felt her hope for the future lessen.

Reached out to Congressman David Valadao's office with a list of questions regarding the matter, but was directed to one of his social media posts made June 28, reading in part quote.

"I support the reasonable provisions in the H.R.1 that protects Medicaid's long-term viability and ensure the program continues to serve our most vulnerable, but I will not support a final bill that eliminates vital funding streams our hospitals rely on, including provider taxes and state directed payments, or any provisions that punish expansion states. I urge my senate colleagues to stick to the Medicaid provisions in the H.R.1 — otherwise, I will vote no."

However, some protesters say they believe nothing beneficial can come from the H.R.1 bill.

“I’m not afraid of what will happen, I know that people will start to die,” said speaker Monica Escalante. “It’s not like something I’m afraid of I just don't want to suffer the consequences of their actions."

It wasn't just locals sharing these same viewpoints; others, including the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, also made an appearance calling for action.

"People are going to fall off medicaid and they will end up in the emergency room when it is too late and people will die and we are not exaggerating we know this happen and congressmen Valadao has the chance to stop it,” said Jessica Lehman.

The Big Beautiful Bill hasn't fully passed yet, it still needs to go through the house one more time to be approved before it lands on President Trump's desk.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

