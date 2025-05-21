Proposed budget freeze could limit Medi-Cal access for undocumented and low-income Californians

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Proposed budget cuts in California could freeze Medi-Cal enrollment and reduce access to healthcare for undocumented and low-income residents.



California's 2025-26 budget proposal includes a $5 billion freeze on Medi-Cal enrollment, primarily affecting undocumented and low-income residents.

The freeze would cap Medi-Cal access, preventing new enrollees and possibly disqualifying individuals who exceed asset limits.

The state plans to reintroduce asset limits, with $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for couples, potentially affecting many current beneficiaries.

Governor Newsom also suggests that those remaining on Medi-Cal may soon face monthly premiums, further impacting affordability and access.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the proposed state budget cuts, the Medi-Cal program could be significantly impacted.

Some of those most affected are undocumented adults—who may be wondering what to do next.

Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled a $322 billion budget plan for 2025–26.

Despite a $363 million surplus, the state faces a projected $16 billion revenue drop.

To close the gap, the plan includes proposed cuts to Medi-Cal and other public health programs.

Governor Newsom says there will be a $5 billion freeze on Medi-Cal—clarifying that the program isn’t being cut, just capped—particularly for undocumented residents.

The Kern County Department of Human Services adds that this won’t only affect undocumented immigrants, but also low-income residents. Lito Morillo, is the Director of Human Services, at KCDHS and he says, "Losing coverage will impact both low-income individuals as well as undocumented immigrants in our community. Ultimately, the asset limits I shared will impact individuals and families who could literally lose coverage—a majority of the people on Medi-Cal."

Morillo adds that in recent years, Medi-Cal eliminated asset limits, making it easier for more people to qualify.

Now, the state plans to bring those limits back: $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple. This means many people may no longer qualify for Medi-Cal.

He adds that if these proposals take effect, there’s no backup plan to support those who lose coverage. "In the state of California, there’s always restricted access to medical services—limited to emergency, life-threatening situations. That’s the Medi-Cal coverage that will still be available. But in terms of general care, seeing your doctor when you're sick, preventative medication—those things will no longer be available to people who are no longer on Medi-Cal." Morillio said.

Governor Newsom also says those who remain on Medi-Cal may soon be required to pay monthly premiums. Meanwhile, new enrollees would no longer be eligible to apply under these proposed changes.

For many undocumented adults, these proposed changes raise a lot of uncertainty—and questions about what’s next for their medical care.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

