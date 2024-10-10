Prosecution nearing the end of their case in Jonathan Knight trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, the prosecution went through several incidents that they allege showcase Jonathan Knight’s involvement in gang activity.



Following the shooting in 2017, Knight was allegedly involved in a shooting at a party on Remington Avenue in 2019.

During that incident, surveillance video caught Knight and several others firing at a vehicle.

It was in February of 2017 that 5-year-old Kason Guyton was shot and killed. In December of that year, Jeremy King and Jonathan Knight were both a part of a gang sweep operation and arrested on related charges.

Several officers and witnesses were called to testify to incidents involving Knight.

Knight was charged that same year with the killing of Guyton.

Prosecutor Eric Smith also called alleged East Side Crips member Tony Haynes, someone who’s name we’ve heard several times throughout this trial.

While Haynes testified he was at the Valley Plaza Mall on February 23, 2017, he denied knowing Knight or having any contact with him ever. Haynes also denied any gang involvement knowledge, even though several officers and reports documented his alleged involvement.

Court is set to resume Thursday morning.

