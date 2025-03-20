Protesters urge Rep. David Valadao to protect Medicaid

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Protestors outside Congressman Valadao’s office demand he oppose budget cuts that threaten vital services like Medicare and food assistance programs.



Outside Congressman David Valadao’s Bakersfield office, a rally took place where protesters urged him to oppose budget cuts that they argue will harm healthcare and food assistance. This protest is organized by the Dolores Huerta Foundation as part of a statewide effort alongside We Are California. Advocates argue the U.S. House Budget Resolution includes nearly $900 billion in Medicaid cuts, along with reductions in food assistance and other funding.

“We’re really coming together to tell all of our congressional representatives and especially David Valadeo to say no on this disastrous federal budget,” said Noe Garcia, Policy Coordinator with the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Garcia explained that the cuts proposed in the federal budget could push families further into financial hardship, which is why the organization has been actively trying to engage with Valadao. However, their attempts to voice concerns directly to the Congressman have not been met with a response.

“We’ve invited the congress member to come out. We’ve invited his staff out and no answer, no response from our own representative,” Garcia continued.

The protestors feel that their concerns are being ignored by their representative. Garcia emphasized that many residents in the district are struggling with the proposed cuts, and they are disappointed by Valadao's lack of response.

“So many of our cities are represented in Valadao’s district, and so to hear nothing from his office in terms of these meetings or town halls is just really saddening but not unexpected. He’s been absent in this community. He’s been absent in his votes for this community, so we’re making our voices heard,” Garcia said.

With only weeks left before the budget decision, organizers say time is running out. Garcia added that they are intensifying their efforts to pressure lawmakers and encourage constituents to take action.

“If they don’t see phone calls flooding their office, they’re gonna think that no one cares. So we need to flood their office with letters, with calls, with visits. Everything we can do because these cuts will leave devastating impacts for decades to come,” he said.

As the deadline for the budget decision approaches, this is a developing story, and the situation continues to unfold.

