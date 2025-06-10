Dolores Huerta speaks at protest in LA over ICE raids and arrest of SEIU CA president David Huerta

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands gather in Los Angeles to voice their opposition to ICE actions and demand justice for labor leader David Huerta.



Thousands protested in downtown LA against ICE raids and the arrest of SEIU California president David Huerta.

Kern County labor leaders, including Dolores Huerta, joined the protests to demand Huerta's release from federal custody.

The protests emerged following ICE raids in the LA area over the weekend, sparking significant backlash.

Thousands gathered in Downtown Los Angeles at Grand Park to protest the arrest of SEIU California President David Huerta and the ICE raids that hit the LA area over the weekend. A Kern County contingent in attendance including SEIU Local 521 and Dolores Huerta, Huerta with a message for the crowd.

Though they share the same last name, Dolores and David Huerta are not related. Dolores was among several speakers calling for opposition to recent ICE raids and demanding the release of David Huerta, president of SEIU California, from federal custody.

According to reporting from ABC7 in Los Angeles, Huerta was released from federal custody Monday on $50,000 bond.

The ICE raids have drawn backlash in the form of weekend protests. Huerta was arrested Friday on federal charges of conspiracy to impede an officer. He was expected to be arraigned in federal court Monday.

23ABC was the only Kern County station in downtown Los Angeles Monday to speak with protesters, including SEIU Local 521 President Mullissa Willette and several union members. Willette said they were standing in solidarity with Huerta and against ICE’s actions, arguing the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants is harming the economy.

“The workers that the ICE are targeting are hurting our economy. And that doesn't just hurt those neighborhoods. That has a ripple effect throughout the economy of the country, throughout California—it's the fourth largest economy in the world, right? We contribute to the U.S. economy. And having workers being held and not going to work each day, having communities living in fear, not wanting to leave their homes, that's a problem.”

United Farm Workers union President Teresa Romero also attended Monday’s rally. She said the government’s actions are meant to intimidate immigrants across the country and emphasized they won’t back down.

“They want to intimidate us, and if we allow it, they win and we lose. They want to separate us. And if we allow it, they win and we lose. They want us not to trust each other. And if we allow it, they win and we lose. So we need to continue fighting, continue being united, wherever we are in this country, to protect immigrants.”

Kern County labor icon Dolores Huerta also addressed the crowd, saying the best way to fight is peacefully—and through the ballot box in the November midterm elections.

“This is what we have to do when 2026 comes around, and those elections come around. Hey, who's going to win?”

With the National Guard’s presence still in the Los Angeles area, protests are expected to continue. According to SEIU Local 521, demonstrations may also be held in Kern County in the future.

