Psychiatric Wellness Center unveils their first Mobile Mental Health Unit for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mental health needs to be talked about. The Psychiatric Wellness Center unveils their first Mobile Mental Health Unit to the community of Bakersfield. This unit will be accessible to all the county.



This mobile unit will bring a new level of access and support to residents who often face challenges in obtaining the care they deserve

988 is a suicide and crisis lifeline.

Mental illness affects millions of individuals worldwide.

The psychiatric wellness center in Bakersfield introduced their first mobile health unit to the community on Thursday November 7th. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. During this ceremony they spoke about how important it is to speak up about your mental health. They want community members to not be afraid to ask for help.

Mental illness affects thousands of people in Kern County. That's why the Psychiatric Wellness Center in Bakersfield partnered with Anthem Blue Cross, to bring this project to our community.

Les Ybarra President of Anthem Blue Cross said "Our partnership is just launching so were excited to be engaged with them for enhance care management services for behavioral health care. When you're able to combine all the different resources the patient needs, not just primary care not just physical health but integrating behavioral health in the whole personal approach, this is where our partnership really comes together."

The goal is to not only get people talking about their mental health, but getting them to seek the help they need.

According to health experts, Kern County residents have their own challenges when it comes to mental health. Organizers encourage residents to use the 988 hot line, when in need of someone to speak too in a crisis. This service is available 24/7.

"Post Covid mental health has been a highlight for one of the areas that is really in need. Much recently their has been such a focus on providing services to the community and its an essential part of the conversation." said Ganesh Acharya CEO of The Psychiatric Wellness Center.

Cynthia Zimmer Kern County District Attorney said "They need help immediately and that's what this Mobil mental health clinic will be able to do for those victims come right to where they are whether its Bakersfield, Lamount, Arvin, or Weedpatch. They can come right to where they are at that moment and access them and get them what they need at that time."

According to Mental Health America, a company that studies mental health throughout the nation. A few common emotions they see during a global conflict are; Grief, Depression & Sadness, Fear & Anxiety, and Anger.

Organizers tell me this is the first of many units they want to bring to the community. This unit will have access to all areas of Kern County. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



