Quality meats and family values: Carniceria La Picana celebrates grand opening

La Carnicería La Picana officially opened its doors on Saturday, drawing a warm welcome from the community eager to sample the store's fresh offerings. Miguel Gutierrez, who co-owns the business with his parents and uncle, shared his passion for providing quality meats at fair prices.

“What I like to sell is good quality meat, with good flavor at a fair price,” he said. Gutierrez emphasized the family-oriented nature of the business, noting that their shared dedication sets the shop apart. “We just love what we do. We love giving people good quality stuff. It's all family-run, and that’s what I like about it.” La Carnicería La Picana offers a wide range of meats and homemade specialties. “We have a little bit of everything,” Gutierrez explained. “The meat shop has pork, chicken, and beef.”

Beyond the meat counter, customers can also enjoy house-made salsas and a variety of seafood dishes, including shrimp cocktail, fish ceviche, shrimp ceviche, and crab ceviche. Gutierrez revealed that much of the shop's meat is sourced from Canada, a trusted supplier for over 12 years. “We love the Canada cows, the quality of them,” he said. “That’s where most of everything chicken, beef, pork comes from.”

The turnout for the grand opening exceeded Gutierrez’s expectations. He described the joy of seeing satisfied customers. “When I see people coming in, telling me, ‘This looks good, this tastes good,’ it makes me feel good inside,” he shared. Gutierrez hopes customers leave with a smile and a reason to return. “I want them to be happy when they step out that door, get home, and taste everything. That’s our goal—something delicious, something they’re going to come back for.”

La Carnicería La Picana is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM and on Sundays from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. “We like to get off early that day and enjoy our day too,” Gutierrez said. With its grand opening off to a strong start, La Carnicería La Picana looks forward to becoming a staple in the community, delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.

