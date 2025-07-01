Ready-Set Back 2 School Drive

Back-to-school supplies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - With less than two months until some Kern County students return to school, Valley Strong Credit Union is collecting backpacks and school supplies to help children start the year prepared.

The Ready Set Back to School drive runs from July 1 through July 31, with donations accepted at all Valley Strong branches in Kern County.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to come together because there are so many kids in youth in this city that without this event they would not be able to go to school with a new backpack," said Steve Matejka, Executive Vice President of Valley Strong Credit Union.

Valley Strong has supported the Ready Set Back to School initiative since it began 16 years ago.

"I do know on a yearly basis that we collect hundreds, if not thousands of backpacks," Matejka said.

The drive culminates on August 7 when Kern County Child Support Services, the non-profit behind the project, will host its 16th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair. Events will be held in Bakersfield, Delano, Ridgecrest, Taft, Lost Hills, and Mojave, connecting families and children with community resources.

"There are families who get there early and there's a long long line, and I can tell you that we have enough supplies to serve everyone who comes to that event," Matejka said.

Matejka says the best part of donating is watching kids walk into class with confidence, their heads held high, knowing they have everything they need to be successful.

"Don't wait until the last day, come in early and help support this great cause," Matejka said.

Valley Strong Credit Union will also be taking financial donations that go directly to Kern County Child Support Services and their mission of supporting families and children.

