Recovering Drug Addict in Bakersfield Shares Story for National Overdose Awareness day

National Overdose Awareness Day is coming up, and one person's experience sheds light on the dangers of drug addiction.



Albert Rodriguez, a recovering drug addict, and he shares his story to raise awareness on drug addiction.

He experienced overdoses twice.

Albert is now attending meetings, going to school, and living a sober lifestyle.

National Overdose Awareness Day is coming up this weekend on Saturday August, 31st.

Narcan is available to help with overdose situations, you can get it at any Kern County Library for free.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday marks National Overdose Awareness day. It's a crucial time to reflect on the impact of substance abuse and I talked with one individual whose life was impacted by drugs.

Albert Rodriguez is a recovering drug addict going on 1 year and 10 months of sobriety, and he told me his story of overdosing. He told me it didn't just happen to him once but a few times.

However, he says, taking control of the temptation isn't always easy.

"Sometimes I cry and I want to go home I want to see my mom, I miss my family, but I cant go back because I know if I go that way I'm going to end up using again." Rodriguez said.

Albert says one drug of concern is fentanyl, something which has been an ongoing problem not only across the nation, but also here in Kern.

According to the Kern County corners office in 2024 there have been 102 fentanyl overdoes deaths so far.

Albert says, "now a days people are just dying and being alone and wanting that drug so bad and you're going to do it either way that's going to be your last day, no one can help you."

Addiction specialist in Bakersfield, Cary Quashen, tells me fentanyl is everywhere and people need to be careful and aware of the substance they are taking."They're not chemist who are making these pills that are pressing them they're not doctors they are people who are trying to make money off of peoples weaknesses." Quashen said.

Cary taught me how to use narcan and it can be a life saving tool. First the person should be lying on their side, then put the narcan in their nose and wait a few seconds to a minutes to see if the steps have to be repeated.

As for Albert he is getting back on the right track, by attending meetings, going to school, and living a sober lifestyle, something he encourages others to do if they are dealing with addiction issues.

You can get narcan at any Kern County library, or on Monday, at Family Action Counseling they will be stocking up.



