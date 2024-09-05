RECOVERY MONTH: Arizona man travels more than 600 miles to pursue sobriety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — September is National Recovery Month where addicts and rehabilitation facilities raise awareness about recovery efforts, and one local organization in Bakersfield is helping addicts stay sober.



Video shows Noah Rogers recovering from an addiction to fentanyl

Noah Rogers traveled over 600 miles to Bakersfield from Arizona to seek help to overcome his addiction to fentanyl.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

One man from Arizona traveled more than 600 miles to this house, and he says it's all in hopes of turning his life around.

"It's like sunny, sunny and nice. I'm from Arizona, so I get cold easy," Noah Rogers said.

At 23-years-old Noah Rogers has his whole life ahead of him.

"Yea, it's time to not play around anymore," Rogers said.

But Cary Quashen, one of the founders of Action Family Counseling, says Rogers has been playing a game with his life.

"Imagine you're playing Russian roulette with your life," Quashen said. "It's a game you can't win."

Rogers says losing a childhood friend to cancer and a bad motor accident left him struggling with his mental and physical health.

"My name is Noah. I'm an addict."

He says he turned to fentanyl.

Taking four to six pills a day turned into as much as 25 fentanyl pills each day.

"It's hard getting help when you need it," Rogers said.

Rogers stepped into Action Family Counseling about a week ago.

As his withdrawals began, he says he could tell the staff cared about his recovery in a way he hadn't experienced at other facilities.

"Half asleep, shaking, withdrawing, I was sitting like this half the time," Rogers said, showing 23ABC what his first moments at Action Family Counseling looked like.

After already checking into detox facilities twice, once after a friend died in an overdose, the second time when he overdosed on Christmas Day in 2020, he's ready for a real change.

"Because I'm done. I'm finally done. This time it's gonna be different this time," he said.

As he walks through the 12 steps to recovery, he lives in the group home.

"Welcome to my crib, the very last bedroom," he said, smiling.

In his room, you can find his own clothes, music, and roommates who can relate to his struggle.

"The message is all drugs are bad. All drugs are poisonous. It's Russian roulette at best. It's a game you can't play. You can't win this game," Quashen said.

Through the 30 day program, Rogers participates in group sessions, one-on-one counseling, and rehabilitation treatment with hopes to keep playing the game of life… and win.

While Rogers says he knows he has a difficult road ahead of him, he's hopeful for the future.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find more information to help here, and because Rogers says he understands the struggle to stay sober, he says anyone dealing with addiction can reach out to him on Instagram @noharogers.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

