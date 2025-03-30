Red Cross Celebrates Dedicated Volunteers

BAKERSFEILD. CALIF, (KERO) — The American Red Cross hosted its annual celebration to recognize the dedicated volunteers who step up in times of crisis.



The American Red Cross recognized those who give their time to help communities during disasters.

This annual event has been held for over ten years to celebrate volunteer contributions.

Russ Huges received the Communications Award for his work during the Borel Fire in the Kern River Valley.

At the Stockdale Country Club, the American Red Cross gathered to honor the dedicated volunteers who step up time and time again to help others in times of crisis.

“There’s no way to do any of this without the incredible generosity of our volunteers,” said Hector Vazquez, Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Kern County.

Vazquez noted that this annual event, held for over a decade, is a way to recognize those who give their time and energy to the organization’s mission. Among this year’s honorees was Russ Huges, who received the Communications Award for his work during the Borel Fire in the Kern River Valley.

“Whether it’s major disasters like the Borel Fire or everyday emergencies like home fires and smoke alarm installations, it’s the volunteers who truly make the work happen,” Huges said.

A volunteer for nine years, Huges says one thing keeps him coming back.

“When people are gracious and express gratitude for the help we provide, it’s an incredibly fulfilling feeling,” he said.

I also spoke with Evan Evans, who has been a volunteer for just a year but was quickly drawn in by the Red Cross mission.

“What brought me to the American Red Cross is their core purpose to alleviate human suffering,” Evans said.

He recalled a powerful moment from the past year that solidified his commitment.

“We responded to a house fire involving a veteran, and it was one of those emotional situations where we just wanted to be part of the solution. The Red Cross was there when it mattered most,” he said.

Evans emphasized that the Red Cross operates thanks to volunteers and donations, ensuring that help reaches those in need immediately.

“Serving your fellow man is what it’s all about. There’s always something happening disasters, emergencies people need comfort and assistance,” Evans added.

I also spoke with Isabel Bravo, Chair of the Kern and Eastern Chapter of the American Red Cross, about the heart behind their work.

“The reason we do this is simple we know we’re serving communities in their greatest time of need,” Bravo said.

Officials with the American Red Cross encourage anyone interested in volunteering to visitredcross.org/volunteer.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

