Remarkably Us is motivating foster Latina youth in Bakersfield to beat the odds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday July 17, Remarkably Us is hosting Bloom Beyond Barriers at BC. This conference is to empower Latina foster youth in Bakersfield to build healthy financial habits, & pursue higher education



Remarkably US is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Latina foster youth and instilling core principles for leading successful lives. The organizers of this initiative, were once foster children themselves. They founded this organization to empower today's foster youth, emphasizing that the system does not define their potential.

On Thursday July 17, the organization is hosting their Bloom Beyond Barriers event for Latina foster women at Bakersfield College. For community members who are of the age of 17 and older. The organization wants to bring in children who look like them and who have gone through the same experiences and show them there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Nancy Correa Founder of Remarkably Us said "We all have lived these experiences, we know what it is like. Moving from home to home, feeling like we are some type of paycheck for the families we are going into sometimes. Or just feeling like we are going to be in certain spaces temporarily. We want to create spaces that brings them out of their everyday routine."

The organization has been around since 2024, hosting events all throughout California. Nancy tells me her team prides themselves on showing these young women that their life is defined by the system and they can accomplish anything they set their mind too.

"That was my feeling growing up, I felt embarrassed, ashamed, I thought I was alone. Little did I know there was more of me, and more of us. Sharing that shared identity in these spaces is what really creates an open conversation for them to feel inspired, seen, and motivated." said Correa

Michelle Chavez Board Member of Remarkably Us said "It's really about tapping in to our shared experiences and where we connect the most and creating that community. Not just wanting to overcome statistics or breaking barriers, but really rising far above them and recreating them all together."

According to California Child Welfare Indicators Project (CCWIP) there are close to 42,000 foster children in California. 24,000 of them are Latinos and more than 12,000 are Latina. Organizers tell me they wanted to bring this program to the residents of Kern County and show the participants that can achieve whatever they put their minds too.

"As we know Kern County has one of the largest Latinos population in the state so the need is there. This is really about us wanting to make sure each of youth really feel embraced and seen in all they been through and their unique journeys." said Chavez

You can still register until midnight for Thursdays session by visiting their Instagram at Remarkably Us.

