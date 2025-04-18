Watch Now
REPORTS: Escaped Delano inmate Cesar Hernandez arrested in Mexico

Cesar Hernandez Escapes Custody
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cesar Hernandez, the inmate who escaped custody in Delano back in December, was arrested Thursday in Mexico according to reports.

Hernandez was reportedly arrested by members of Mexico's State Investigation Agency following a shooting earlier this month that killed a police officer in Tijuana.

Hernandez was sentenced to 80 years to life in 2019 for a Los Angeles County murder.

On December 2, 2024, Hernandez was set to appear for a hearing at the Kern County Superior Court in Delano. However, he managed to escape from the van he was being transported in.

We'll continue to monitor this story as more information becomes available.

