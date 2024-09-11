Republicans gather in Bakersfield to watch presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Republicans gather at KC's Steakhouse in Bakersfield to watch the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.



Republicans gathered at KC's Steakhouse in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday to watch the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. During the debate, the room was filled with applause and cheering as the two candidates went toe to toe.

The vice president and former president tackled issues from crime, to border security, the economy, women's health and abortion, and world issues.

"People feel the most confident with him about the economy and about immigration," said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors David Couch.

Couch was in attendance, sharing his initial thoughts on the Republican and Democratic candidates. While this was Trump's second debate it was his first against the vice president.

"I think she's really well rehearsed, she's practiced this a lot," he said. "Trump's being Trump, and he's bringing up the issues. I don't hear her answering the question. I don't know if Trump is answering the question. They're both all over the place."

Longtime conservative and Mexican immigrant Jesse Rojas also watched the debate and shares Couches sentiments when it comes to Harris, feeling a sense of pandering to demographics instead of responding with action. He felt during the debate, Trump comes off more genuine in his plans.

"He is normal, down to earth, straightforward and not a politician," he said. "Regardless of your political affiliation, really, I think people are tired of the typical political response."

For Rojas, Harris's responses to issues surrounding the state of immigration and the economy are not backed by her actions.

"We have fallen back somewhat, as someone proud to say I'm enjoying the American dream as an immigrant, it is very unfortunate to seem" he said. "Reminds me a lot of the Mexico I ran away from."

Meanwhile for Couch, he said he wasn't too surprised by either candidate's responses to different issues.. but he felt like there wasn't too much discourse as what we've seen in previous debates…

"They're not really attacking each other, there not answering the question," he said. "What are they doing? I think there's a bunch of people in the room back there that are all trying to figure out what they're actually doing."

While many Republicans supported Trump through the debate, they did say they felt Trump could have pressed more on Kamala's current role as vice president and what she has or hasn't done.

