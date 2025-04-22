Residents in Bakersfield react to death of Pope Francis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The death of Pope Francis has sent waves of mourning across the globe, including among Catholics and non-Catholics in California's Central Valley, where many are reflecting on the pontiff’s legacy of compassion and grace.



Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away, leaving a global community in mourning.

Residents reflect on his impactful leadership and humanitarian efforts.

Pope Francis, known for his progressive leadership and deep commitment to humanitarian causes, has died at the age of 88. The Vatican announced his passing Monday morning, confirming the cause of death as a cerebral stroke. He had recently been released from the hospital after a bout of pneumonia.

“He just appeared at the window. It was magical,” said Quon Louey, a Bakersfield resident who traveled to Rome with his wife in January 2023. The couple visited Vatican City and witnessed Pope Francis address the crowd from St. Peter’s Square. “The whole crowd just went into awe and disbelief.”

Louey described himself as affiliated with the Catholic Church thanks to his wife, a devout Catholic who grew up in the Philippines. “For her, it was just such an inspirational moment. Very magical,” he said.

Reacting to the Pope’s passing, Louey reflected on the timing. “Especially since Easter had just passed. He spoke during Easter Mass, and then all of a sudden, hearing of his passing, I believe he gave everything he had left just to be there one last time. He was at peace with his decisions.”

Chandler Marquez, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Fresno, said the Pope’s service extended well beyond the Church.

“Even people outside of the Church—he was truly in service to the people of the world,” Marquez said. “And that will be his legacy.”

According to Marquez, the Vatican will spend the coming days honoring Pope Francis’s life before initiating the traditional papal election process.

“Traditionally, about 20 days after the passing of the Pope, they'll bring together what we call the conclave, which is a gathering of cardinals. They’ll start the election process for the next Pope,” Marquez said. “Until then, there willll be celebrations of the Pope’s life and legacy.”

Pope Francis was widely known for his progressive approach to social and moral issues, including immigration, climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, and poverty.

“He modernized the Church’s stance on today's issues, and accepted the world as it is—whether or not you share his beliefs, you have to respect his message and the faith he carried,” Louey said.

Joe Perez, a parishioner in the region, said the Pope embodied the teachings of Christ. “He represented the Christ man and the Son of Man himself, Jesus,” Perez said.

Louey added that Pope Francis’s presence transcended religious affiliation. “Even I was in awe. Just watching him—how peaceful he was, how he addressed the crowd, how he wanted peace among everyone.”

Marquez said the Vatican is expected to allow ample time for global celebrations of the Pope’s life before the conclave begins.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, made history in 2013 as the first pope from the Americas. He will be remembered for his humility, progressive values, and unwavering commitment to the people.

