Residents of the KRV respond to politician's efforts towards rebuilding their communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The one year anniversary of the biggest fire in Kern County history has community members wondering when their communities will be rebuilt. Members of the KRV react to the efforts of local politicians.

One year ago, the residents of the KRV faced a devastating fire that changed lives forever, with some families forced to flee and others losing everything they held dear. I took to the streets of the KRV, connecting with community members to hear their thoughts on how well their local representatives supported their rebuilding efforts. Here’s what they had to say.

The Borel Fire thrust countless families into a harrowing struggle for survival, forcing them to abandon their homes and uproot their lives. Over the course of just 23 days in 2024, the blaze scorched nearly 59,400 acres. In the year that followed, local politicians have made efforts to aid the community's recovery.

Residents here, however, have mixed feelings on whether their local representatives have been helpful.

Sue Morris Bodfish Community Member said "Personally I feel like they are dragging their feet a little bit. With the bridge connection they did a lot, bringing in a group of people to help to clean up Havalah really good. But I felt like politicians should have worked quicker because it was only a couple months ago when they had this clean up. It’s taken too long, like 10 months before they did anything."

Eric McCain Lake Isabella Resident said "I’m not sure if they lived up to what they said they were going to do, but it seems like everything is where it’s supposed to be. I think it’s important that people pay attention to the voting when it comes to community leaders. Ultimately they are the ones who determine what happens in the community."

I reached out to local congressman and governor officials to see their response to some allegations dealing with the rebuilding of those communities.

Congressman Vince Fong said “On the one-year anniversary of the Borel Fire, the largest wildfire in Kern County history, I continue to work to ensure the Kern River Valley has the resources they need to recover. My team and I are actively working with our state partners to expedite critical state funding for local relief efforts, while prioritizing federal efforts.“

Debbie Heard-Lowerre KRV Community Member said "Driving through the neighborhoods and up towards Caliente and Havilah, I do see the clean up and some of the improvements. I do believe our politicians are doing what they say, somewhat of a slow past compared to what our community is expecting. But, it’s getting done, and we appreciate those who have came out and tried to do that."

Cal OES shared a statement that states “Cal OES requested FEMA Assistance for the Borel fire twice, once for Individual Assistance (IA) in our original request and then again for IA and Public Assistance (PA) in our appeal – which were denied both times. Without approval for a Federal Disaster Declaration, FEMA relief is not available."

"It upsets me because we are just as good as any big city. We really are if not better so I feel we should be treated the same. I do feel like our community is forgetting about sometimes." said Morris

The office of Phillip Peters sent over a statement that says "While we remain disappointed that federal individual assistance was not approved, Kern County has worked tirelessly to ensure no resident is left without support, and that our outstanding KCFD is able to respond as safely and swiftly as possible."

"Sometimes just because they are politicians and in the back light, we still want to see them out there. We want to see them physically seeing what we see." said Heard-Lowerre

The fire is long gone but the communities will never forget.

